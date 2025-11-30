BCCI to summon Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar; demands ‘clarity and planning’ around Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: Report

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has called a crucial meeting with the men’s team management in Raipur on Wednesday, aiming to reset the roadmap across formats and address emerging faultiness in communication and selection. Gautam Gambhir with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja during a training session ahead of the first ODI.(PTI)

The meeting will take place on match day, ahead of the second ODI between India and South Africa, and is designed to bring clarity at a time when questions are mounting over tactics in Test cricket and the relationship of the management with the senior players.

“Alignment” in the meeting, but clear tensions in the backdrop

As reported by Sportsar, the discussion is likely to feature BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, joint secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, head coach Gautam Gambhir and national selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar. It remains unclear whether BCCI president Mithun Manhas will be present. With the meeting scheduled on the day of the ODI, the possibility of senior players being called in “appears low.”

A senior BCCI official outlined the stated purpose of the meeting: ensuring alignment between selectors and the team management to maintain selection consistency, improve individual development pathways, and enhance overall team performance.

The official also admitted that recent events in the longest format have triggered concern in the boardroom. “During the home Test season, there have been instances of confusing tactics on and off the field. We want clarity and forward planning, especially with the next Test series eight months away,” the official said.

At the same time, the conversation is not limited to red-ball issues. The official acknowledged growing unease over how the current management is engaging with senior limited-overs players.

“India will be favourites to defend the T20 World Cup next year and strong contenders for the ODI World Cup after that, so we want these issues resolved quickly,” the official said.

While no names have been mentioned on record, the report states that the situation indicates unease around miscommunication between the current setup and senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Since the pair announced their retirement from T20Is last year and stepped away from Test cricket earlier in 2025, whispers of reduced dialogue with the new regime have grown louder with every passing month.

Taken together, the Raipur meeting is being framed as a structural alignment exercise. But the combination of confusing Test strategies, looming ICC events and a perceptible cooling of equations with two India’s all-time greats ensures it will be followed far beyond the dressing room and selection table.