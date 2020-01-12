e-paper
Home / Cricket / BCCI set to appoint Gautam Gambhir, Madan Lal as CAC members

BCCI set to appoint Gautam Gambhir, Madan Lal as CAC members

The third member of the panel is likely to be Mumbai-based woman international Sulakshana Naik, who has played two Tests and 46 ODIs for the country.

cricket Updated: Jan 12, 2020 19:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Former India crickricketer Gautam Gambhir.
Former India crickricketer Gautam Gambhir.(ANI)
         

The BCCI is all set to appoint World Cup winning former India players Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir as members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which will pick selection committees for the next four-year cycle starting 2020. The third member of the panel is likely to be Mumbai-based woman international Sulakshana Naik, who has played two Tests and 46 ODIs for the country.

“Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir are all set to be the CAC members,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity. Hero of 1983 World Cup winning India team, Lal, by virtue of being the senior-most member will head the committee while 2011 World Cup hero Gambhir will assist him along with the third member.

Also read: U19 World Cup: Former South Africa bowler ‘floored’ by India’s young brigade

In all likelihood, the committee will meet just once as only two changes are required in the senior selection panel. The committee has to find replacements of outgoing chairman MSK Prasad (South) and Gagan Khoda (Central). Sarandeep Singh (North), Devang Gamdhi (East) and Jatin Paranjpe (West) still have a year left in their respective four-year terms. There will also be changes in the junior selection panel.

