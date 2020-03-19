BCCI shares old Dhoni pic on Twitter, fans express desire to see MSD back in Team India colours

cricket

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 15:31 IST

With all cricketing activities suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted an old photograph of MS Dhoni on Twitter with the caption ‘Smile is the way to be’, to spread some cheer among fans who have been dealt the double blow of the cancelling of the ODI series between India and South Africa and the postponement of the hugely popular Indian Premier League (IPL).

Smile is the way to be 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/ugUwyLVpj4 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 19, 2020

Fans of MS Dhoni have been eagerly waiting for the IPL as Dhoni was scheduled to make his comeback to competitive cricket in the tournament. The former India captain has been on a self imposed exile since taking part in India’s semi-final loss to New Zealand in the ICC World Cup last year.

Dhoni was seen practicing in full flow in the nets for Chennai Super Kings and was to lead the three time champions against Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener on March 29. But with the IPL getting postponed and doubts being raised about whether it will take place at all, Dhoni’s future remains in the dark.

Indian coach Ravi Shastri and a few others has indicated that Dhoni’s selection for the T20 World Cup later this year will depend heavily on how he plays in the IPL.

Fans though are hopeful that IPL will taje place and Dhoni will be in action soon both for CSK as well as for India. Here are a few responses from die hard Dhoni fans on BCCI’s tweet

Waiting for this moment Thala! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lZZRuc6bJu — Kangkan Sarma (@imKangkanSarma) March 19, 2020

Miss you legend Mahendra singh Dhoni — pramod KC (@Me_pamodkc) March 19, 2020

Waiting for legend come back😍 its been 8months 10days so far...😭 pic.twitter.com/QmUc6m6Qdx — Cʜᴀᴛᴜʀᴠᴇᴅɪ ᴘʀɪɴᴄᴇ (@saiprince18) March 19, 2020

Under Dhoni’s captaincy India won the 2007 ICC WT20, the 2011 ICC World Cup and teh 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He also led India to the number 1 rank in Test cricket.