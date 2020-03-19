‘If Dhoni is fit...’: Wasim Jaffer explains how India can play MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul together in same team

cricket

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 12:06 IST

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes India can still use MS Dhoni, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in the side together. Jaffer, who recently retired from all forms of cricket, believes that Dhoni’s presence will reduce the keeping pressure for Rahul while Pant can be included in the playing XI as a left-handed batsman.

“If Dhoni is fit and in form I think we can’t look beyond him as he’ll be an asset behind the stumps and also lower down the order. It’ll take the pressure of keeping off Rahul and India can play Pant as a batsman too if they want a lefty,” Jaffer wrote on Twitter.

If Dhoni is fit and in form I think we can't look beyond him as he'll be an asset behind the stumps and also lower down the order. It'll take the pressure of keeping off Rahul and India can play Pant as a batsman too if they want a lefty. #Dhoni #MSDhoni #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/6ndDfdhkap — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 18, 2020

Ever since Dhoni has stepped away from the limelight, the Indian selectors have reposed faith on Rishabh Pant to be the keeper across all the three formats. However, the young man has not been able to do justify to his talent and this has given Rahul the chance to serve as the wicket-keeper batsman in the limited-overs cricket.

ALSO READ: ‘The players not playing are way more talented than me’: Marcus Stoinis’ massive praise for Indian team

“Rishabh Pant is not a natural ‘keeper but he’s got all that talent which will go to waste if he doesn’t work on his keeping. I think he has realized that and if you see him now, he is working extremely hard on his ‘keeping as well,” Team India coach Ravi Shastri said in a recent interview.