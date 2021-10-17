Home / Cricket / BCCI shares video of Kumble's 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in 1999 Delhi Test to wish him a happy birthday: WATCH
The BCCI paid a tribute to Anil Kumble on his 51st birthday with a video, capturing his unforgettable 10-wicket haul in an innings against Pakistan in the Delhi Test in 1999.
File image of Anil Kumble celebrating with Indian team.(AFP)
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 01:21 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Former India captain and legendary spinner Anil Kumble celebrates his 51st birthday on Sunday. On this occasion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid a tribute to the country’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with a video, capturing his unforgettable 10-wicket haul in an innings against Pakistan in the Delhi Test in 1999. 

It was a historic event in the 90s era when Kumble got his name etched in the history book of the game as he became only the second bowler to reach this feat, after Jim Laker. Remembering the moment his birthday, the BCCI wrote, “403 intl. games. 956 intl. wickets. Only the second bowler in Test cricket to scalp 10 wickets in an innings. 

Wishing former #TeamIndia captain @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday. Let's revisit his brilliant 10-wicket haul against Pakistan.”

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also posted a picture of him with Kumble and sent him 'good wishes' on his special day.

“Jumbo by name and jumbo by fame! Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to @anilkumble1074 - a fantastic sportsman, senior and human being. Hope the year ahead is full of happiness, good health and success. Lots of love and good wishes,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Later, former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer also wished the former Indian spinner.

“Happy birthday @anilkumble1074 Bhai. Wishing you a year filled with health, happiness, and prosperity,” Jaffer tweeted.

Here are some more wishes from the Indian cricket fraternity:

Kumble played 132 Tests for India and claimed 619 wickets. He remains India's top-wicket taker in the format. He also featured in 271 ODIs, picking up 337 wickets for the country.

The legendary former cricketer also stands fourth in the list of top wicket-takers in Test cricket. Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Shane Warne from Australia (708), and England's James Anderson (632) are the only bowlers ahead of him.

