BCCI strikes out Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna and three others from Asia Cup 2025 travel list, won't go to Dubai

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided that the five standby players named for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 — Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel — will not be travelling to Dubai with the main squad. Yashasvi Jaiswal won't be travelling to Dubai with the main Asia Cup squad(AFP)

When a senior BCCI official was asked whether any of the standby players would travel with the squad as net bowlers or for backup purposes, the official told PTI, “No, the standby players will not be travelling with the main squad to Dubai.”

The decision underscores the team management’s preference for a lean travelling group, with potential replacements likely to be flown in only if necessary.

India already have Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson who can open the batting. Yashasvi Jaiswal will only be required if there is an injury to anyone among them. The same goes for Prasidh, who may come into the picture if something happens to Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana.

Notably, India named only 15 players in their squad when the Asia Cup provision allowed them to name a squad of 17.

India's 15-member squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is set to assemble in Dubai on September 4 ahead of the tournament opener on September 9. In a break from the usual practice, players will not first gather in Mumbai. Instead, they will fly directly from their respective cities to Dubai.

“All the players will arrive in Dubai by September 4 evening and the first nets session will be held on September 5 at the ICC Academy,” the official said on condition of anonymity. “Factoring in the logistical convenience, the players will be allowed to fly in to Dubai from their respective cities.”

“Obviously, a few will travel from Mumbai but to ask some of the others to first come to Mumbai and then fly to Dubai doesn’t make sense. In any case, Dubai is a short-duration flight compared to other international flights,” the official added.

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE on September 10, followed by high-profile clashes against Pakistan on September 14 and Oman on September 19. The Super Four stage will begin after the group matches.

Among the squad members, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are currently playing for North Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal against East Zone, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav is representing Central Zone against North East Zone.

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh