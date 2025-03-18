Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BCCI to ban tobacco, alcohol and crypto advertisements in IPL 2025 after government directive

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 18, 2025 06:56 PM IST

The topic will be formally discussed during the Apex Council meeting in Kolkata before the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 opener.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is set to ban all forms of tobacco, alcohol, and crypto sponsorships, including surrogate advertisements, during IPL 2025. The tournament starts on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Roger Binny (L), president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with Jay Shah (R), secretary of the BCCI, presents the IPL trophy to Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer (AFP)
Roger Binny (L), president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with Jay Shah (R), secretary of the BCCI, presents the IPL trophy to Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer (AFP)

The topic will be formally discussed during the Apex Council meeting on the same day as the IPL 2025 opener in Kolkata. It will take place before the KKR vs RCB match. This comes a couple of weeks after the health ministry instructed the BCCI to ban all forms of tobacco and alcohol promotions, including surrogate advertisements, during the IPL.

"Discussion regarding sponsorship from tobacco and crypto brands," read item No.9 on the agenda.

BCCI to form organising committee for Women's ODI World Cup

The BCCI will also take a call on the venues for the ICC event and form a committee for organising the Women's World Cup. The BCCI last hosted a Women's ODI World Cup back in 2013. The exact schedule of the tournament slotted in October is yet to be worked out.

According to the agenda accessed by PTI, there will be a "discussion on the formation of LOC for Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 and discussion regarding venues for Women's Cricket World Cup 2025".

India have made two finals of the 50-over event but fell short at the final hurdle. Harmanpreet Kaur's team will be aiming to end the long ICC trophy wait at home.

The Apex Council will also finalise the structure for the 2025-26 domestic season.

As part of the home season, India are scheduled to host West Indies and South Africa and therefore, the members are likely to decide on the venues for the those Test series.

With a new set of of office-bearers in place, an approval for change in signatories to the bank accounts operated by BCCI will also be taken.

(With PTI inputs)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with NZ vs PAK Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with NZ vs PAK Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On