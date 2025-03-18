BCCI to ban tobacco, alcohol and crypto advertisements in IPL 2025 after government directive

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is set to ban all forms of tobacco, alcohol, and crypto sponsorships, including surrogate advertisements, during IPL 2025. The tournament starts on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Roger Binny (L), president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with Jay Shah (R), secretary of the BCCI, presents the IPL trophy to Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer (AFP)

The topic will be formally discussed during the Apex Council meeting on the same day as the IPL 2025 opener in Kolkata. It will take place before the KKR vs RCB match. This comes a couple of weeks after the health ministry instructed the BCCI to ban all forms of tobacco and alcohol promotions, including surrogate advertisements, during the IPL.

"Discussion regarding sponsorship from tobacco and crypto brands," read item No.9 on the agenda.

BCCI to form organising committee for Women's ODI World Cup

The BCCI will also take a call on the venues for the ICC event and form a committee for organising the Women's World Cup. The BCCI last hosted a Women's ODI World Cup back in 2013. The exact schedule of the tournament slotted in October is yet to be worked out.

According to the agenda accessed by PTI, there will be a "discussion on the formation of LOC for Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 and discussion regarding venues for Women's Cricket World Cup 2025".

India have made two finals of the 50-over event but fell short at the final hurdle. Harmanpreet Kaur's team will be aiming to end the long ICC trophy wait at home.

The Apex Council will also finalise the structure for the 2025-26 domestic season.

As part of the home season, India are scheduled to host West Indies and South Africa and therefore, the members are likely to decide on the venues for the those Test series.

With a new set of of office-bearers in place, an approval for change in signatories to the bank accounts operated by BCCI will also be taken.

(With PTI inputs)