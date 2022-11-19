BCCI to consider split captaincy; Rohit Sharma to remain ODI and Test captain, Hardik Pandya as T20I skipper: Report

Among the few changes veterans and experts have called for after India's yet another disappointing outing in the T20 World Cup, split captaincy was among them. England and Australia were among the first cricketing nations to identify a different red ball and white-ball teams led by different skippers. Few had previously questioned if India should go the England way, but the idea of split captaincy was always brushed aside by the BCCI. But as per reports, the new selection committee is likely to be mandated to choose captains across three formats.

The BCCI on Friday sacked the entire Chetan Sharma-led National Selection Committee after a poor T20 World Cup result where India lost to England in the semis. BCCI have already called for fresh applicants for the post, the last date of application being November 28.

The qualification criteria for the posts remain the same as it was before. "Should have played a minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 First Class matches, or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches," read the official BCCI statement. "Should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago and no person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of the Men's Selection Committee."

According to PTI, their first instruction would however be to pick captains across the three formats. This could mean that Rohit Sharma might retain his captaincy post for ODIs and Test cricket while Hardik Pandya could be looked at as a T20I captain till the 2024 T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies.

The report also adds that, the chairman of selectors would have to address the media with regards to team related queries.

