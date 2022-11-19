'Don't know who is seeing Hardik as India skipper and who is watching such dreams. Had Rohit Sharma...': Ex-PAK captain

Team India look to make a fresh start after their T20 World Cup exit as they take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series. The opening match in Wellington was washed out due to rain, but the second match is all likely to take place on Sunday at the Bay Oval. The tour will be without the services of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, along with other players like Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami and hence Hardik Pandya has been given the duty to lead the team. The all-rounder has already been touted to replace Rohit as the captain in T20I cricket, although BCCI are yet to make an official announcement on it. However, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt was bemused as India wanting to change their captain.

Since winning the IPL trophy with Gujarat Titans earlier this year, Hardik has been looked at a potential candidate to replace Rohit as the India skipper. And following India's heartbreaking T20 World Cup campaign in Australia, veterans and experts have backed BCCI to consider Hardik as the new skipper.

However, Butt, speaking on his YouTube channel, admitted that Hardik is talented and has been successful in IPL, but feels that Rohit has done no wrong on his part as India skipper. He feels that had Rohit notched up a couple of good scores, the discussion wouldn't have happened irrespective of the results.

"I don't know who is seeing him as captain and who is watching such dreams. He has talent and has tasted success in the IPL. But even Rohit Sharma has been successful five to six times in the IPL. If he had scored well in a couple of matches (in the T20 World Cup 2022), people wouldn't have been talking about making this change at the top," he said.

"In the Asian subcontinent, people start talking about such drastic and big changes rather soon. Not all of them, but quite a few, who probably don't understand how these things work. Sometimes, just for the sake of giving an opinion, people say, 'change the captain'," he added.

Butt further explained that India do not need to rush into the decision only because they lost in the T20 World Cup.

"Only one captain has won the World Cup, the rest of the teams have lost. Will you change the captains of all 11 teams because they lost the World Cup?", he asserted.

