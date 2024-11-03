BCCI to take strict action after whitewash; Virat Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin, Jadeja have played their last home Test together

India's series whitewash against New Zealand has not gone down well with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with the board is all set to crack the whip. Rohit Sharma and Co. failed to chase down 147 in the third and final Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and as a result, India suffered a series whitewash at home for the first time in decades. The contest against New Zealand also saw Indian batters being clueless against the turning ball, with senior pros such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli unable to step up to the challenge when the team required it the most. India's Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Nayar, during practice session. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

A PTI report now claims that in all probability, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have played their last test at home together. The report also claims that the future of these senior players will be decided after the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Following the loss in the third Test against New Zealand, head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen chatting with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. The discussion that began with a cautious vibe soon turned tensed, which would well be the beginning of some hard-hitting calls being made.

"Stocks will be taken certainly and it could be of informal nature since the team leaves for Australia on November 10. But this has been a huge debacle but, with Australia series round the corner and the squad already announced, there won't be any tinkering," a BCCI source told news agency PTI.

"But if India doesn't qualify for WTC final in England, one can be rest assured that all four super seniors won't be on that flight to UK for the ensuing five-Test series. In any case, all four have likely played their final Test at home together," the source added.

A lot depends on India's qualification for the WTC final

With the series loss against New Zealand, India's road for the WTC final has become all the more improbable. Rohit Sharma’s India need to win 4-0 or more Down Under to make the final without depending on other results. However, if the side is unable to do so, the selection committee might give chances to players like Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, for the five-match England series, set to be played in 2025.

With Washington Sundar emerging as India's leading wicket-taker in the series against New Zealand, the 25-year-old has become a strong prospect to take over the mantle from Ravichandran Ashwin. Axar Patel has also emerged as Ravindra Jadeja's long-term replacement, and there is Manav Suthar as well in the pecking order.

Skipper Rohit has scored 1,210 runs from 35 innings in home Tests at an average of 37.81; however, it is in his last 10 innings that his form has emerged as a huge cause of worry. There has been six scores of less than 10 runs and two less than 20.

During the same period, Kohli has played 25 innings at home, scoring 742 runs at an average of 30.91, and one century.

"No doubt pitches in Australia will be far better for batting but erasing self doubts after this kind of humiliation will be a difficult ask," PTI quoted a former selector as saying.

As per the report, one can also not envision Rohit Sharma playing Tests beyond this cycle of World Test Championship.