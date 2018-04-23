BCCI top panel asks Maharashtra Cricket Association to send amended constitution

In a stern letter, the BCCI’s Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed by the Supreme Court has ordered the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) hon secretary Riyaz Bagwan not to hold elections till the amended constitution is approved by the CoA.

In MCA’s Special General Meeting held on April 7, it was declared that MCA would adopt the Lodha reforms and proceed for elections at the earliest. With the MCA committee dissolved, according to the rules, the secretary is the sole office-bearer who will conduct the elections, hence the onus is on Bagwan.

“The Committee of Administrators has, in its trailing email, made it absolutely clear that it is not advisable to hold elections until the amended constitution of the MCA is scrutinized and confirmed to be compliant. You are requested to provide a copy of the new/ amended constitution of the MCA to the Committee of Administrators at the earliest,” the Vinod-Rai headed CoA said in its letter to Bagwan on Monday.

It was the second reminder served to the MCA secretary.

“The Committee of Administrators is surprised that a copy of the new/ amended constitution of the MCA has still not been provided as sought vide the trailing email dated 20th April 2018. Without scrutinizing a copy of the new/ amended constitution of the MCA, it is not possible to confirm if the same is compliant with the recommendations of the Hon’ble Justice Lodha Committee as accepted vide judgment dated 18th July 2016 passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court (“Judgment”) and enforced vide subsequent orders,” CoA stated.

Rai & Co have warned Bagwan of being fully responsible of potential consequences. “The Committee of Administrators also urge you to fully consider all the implications and potential consequences of proceeding with elections despite this communication being addressed by you by the Committee of Administrators since you are concerned person who is initiating all steps in relation to the elections will be held responsible for the same.”