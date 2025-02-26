BCCI urged to 'add Sachin Tendulkar in India's Champions Trophy squad'; fans can't have enough of his 21-ball IML blitz

It's been 12 years since Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket, but the Master Blaster hasn't missed a beat. His blitzkrieg against England, which saw him score 34 off 21 balls, saw Tendulkar turn back the clock when he would demolish the opposition. Tendulkar struck five fours and a six, giving a rollicking start to India Masters, who gunned down 134 inside 12 overs in their International Masters League 2025 match against England Masters, but more importantly, how he unleashed some of his vintage shots left the fans in attendance and those watching on their television sets in absolute awe. Sachin Tendulkar in full flow against England Masters last evening(Sachin Tendulkar-X)

Tendulkar, almost 52, began with a cracking cover drive off the fourth ball he faced from Steve Finn and followed it with a pull shot for another boundary. He chipped down the wicket to Chris Tremlett before turning it on against Tim Bresnan, whom he clubbed for 6, 4, 4 off consecutive deliveries. It was good while it lasted since Tendulkar's inning was cut short unexpectedly but the job was done. Gurkeerat Singh Mann scored a half-century and, in the company of Yuvraj Singh, made it two wins out of two games for the Indian legends.

However, Tendulkar's onslaught sent the fans into a frenzy, many of whom were hit by a heavy dose of nostalgia. Some even wanted Tendulkar to play more, vouching for him to return to the IPL in some capacity, while others wanted the BCCI to consider him as a backup for the Indian team in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Here are some of the reactions:

Irfan Pathan pays tribute to Sachin Tendulkar

While Tendulkar was busy doing Tendulkar things with the bat in hand, his India Masters teammate Irfan Pathan aptly summed up what Tendulkar meant for an entire generation of cricketers, public and fans growing up.

"Social media today has no idea what he meant to the entire nation while growing up. His presence in the dressing room was enough to motivate us. His batting was a dream for so many kids who are now representing India. When Tendulkar used to bat, the whole country came to a standstill. And even today, so many years after retiring from the game, it is still country first for him. Legend. An absolute legend," he told Darren Gough during the match.