BCCI-PCB hybrid model may get ICC nod on Saturday

Mumbai: With 9 weeks to go for the 2025 Champions Trophy’s proposed February 19 start, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to finalise on Saturday that the tournament will be played in a hybrid model. A meeting of the ICC board is likely to be convened at short notice on Saturday. ICC Champions Trophy (X)

It is understood that hosts the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) returned to the ICC on Friday, informally, accepting the formula chalked out between them and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as reported last week.

The two boards have reached an understanding that in return for India’s Champions Trophy matches to be moved out of Pakistan to a neutral venue (the UAE), Pakistan’s matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup be staged in Sri Lanka, the co-hosts with India. The reciprocal understanding for a hybrid model may be in-principle and not in writing as the PCB wanted.

The PCB had sought time to consult its government. Pakistan media reported that their Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had assured PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi of “complete support” on the matter.

There are other loose ends yet to be tied. While one semi-final and final of the Champions Trophy will also move to the UAE as a provision for India qualifying, the broadcasters are in no mood to move the semi-finals and the finals of the 2026 T20 World Cup out of India, regardless of Pakistan’s qualification for the same.

The commercial boost of ICC knockout matches in India, particularly if India qualify, would not be the same if the matches move to Sri Lanka. The PCB would have to accept this reality for a resolution to be passed.

With regards to next year’s women’s ODI World Cup to be staged in India, it has been conveyed to the PCB to make an exception and for their team to play in India. Women’s ICC events are staged with a smaller budget and a hybrid model may prove too expensive. PCB is likely to be allotted an ICC event for women in the 2028-31 cycle, venues for which will be finalised later.

The biggest concession the BCCI is learnt to have made is to agree for the India team to travel to Colombo for the India-Pakistan encounter in the 2026 T20 World Cup. With broadcasters Star shelling out a huge $750 million sum per ICC event in the current cycle, it is a far from ideal scenario for the best-selling contest. The move will be key to the PCB officially coming on board with the hybrid formula.