BCCI’s ₹131 crore cash bonus for India’s T20 World Cup champs

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a cash reward of ₹131 crore for the Indian cricket team that won the T20 World Cup at home. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav with the trophy after winning the T20 World Cup beating New Zealand in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. (PTI)

The Suryakumar Yadav-led squad won eight out of nine matches and dominated in the final where they handed New Zealand a 96-run defeat in front of 90,000 fans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India became the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cups as well as three in history, including the inaugural edition in 2007 under MS Dhoni. India are also the first host nation to win the title.

The bonus awards are in keeping with a tradition where BCCI has rewarded title winning campaigns. The Rohit Sharma-led winners of the 2024 T20 World Cup held in the USA and the West Indies were given a bonus award of ₹125 crore. The cash bonus is distributed among players, coaching staff, support staff and the national selectors.

After India’s victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, the team was given a bonus of ₹58 crore for the short-duration tournament. The Indian women’s team that won last year’s ODI World Cup was awarded a cash bonus of ₹51 crore.

“Winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a moment of immense pride for the entire nation. To defend the title and achieve this feat on home soil makes it even more special. The team played outstanding cricket throughout the tournament under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and the guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir. I congratulate every member of the squad, the coaching staff and the selectors for this remarkable accomplishment,” BCCI president Mithun Manhas said in a statement.