BC-CRI T20 World Cup Glance,0799 T20 World Cup Glance BC-CRI--T20 World Cup Glance

%byline

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Caribbean and the United States Group A P W L NR NRR Pts USA 2 2 0 0 0.626 4 India 1 1 0 0 3.065 2 Canada 2 1 1 0 -0.274 2 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0.000 0 Ireland 2 0 2 0 -1.712 0

Group B P W L NR NRR Pts Scotland 2 1 0 1 0.736 3 Australia 1 1 0 0 1.950 2 Namibia 2 1 1 0 -0.309 2 England 1 0 0 1 0.000 1 Oman 2 0 2 0 -0.975 0

Group C P W L NR NRR Pts Afghanistan 2 2 0 0 5.225 4 West Indies 1 1 0 0 0.411 2 Uganda 2 1 1 0 -2.952 2 PNG 2 0 2 0 -0.434 0 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 -4.200 0

Group D P W L NR NRR Pts South Africa 1 1 0 0 1.048 2 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 0.539 2 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 0.379 2 Nepal 1 0 1 0 -0.539 0 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 -0.777 0

Saturday, Grand Prairie, Texas

United States 197-3, def. Canada 194-5 by 7 wickets

Sunday, Providence, Guyana

West Indies 137-5, def. Papua New Guinea 136-8 by 5 wickets

Bridgetown, Barbados

Namibia 109-6 tied Oman 109, Namibia won super over<

Monday, Westbury, New York

South Africa 80-4, def. Sri Lanka 77 by 6 wickets

Providence, Guyana

Afghanistan 183-5, def. Uganda 58 by 125 runs

Tuesday, Bridgetown, Barbados

England vs. Scotland, abandoned

Grand Prairie, Texas

Netherlands 109-4, def. Nepal 106 by 6 wickets

Wednesday, Westbury, New York

India 97-2, def. Ireland 96 by 8 wickets

Providence, Guyana

Uganda 78-7, def. Papua New Guinea 77 by 3 wickets

Bridgetown, Barbados

Australia 164-5, def. Oman 125-9 by 39 runs

Thursday, Grand Prairie, Texas

United States 159-3, tied Pakistan 159-7, United States won super over

Bridgetown, Barbados

Scotland 157-5, def. Namibia 155-9 by 5 wickets

Friday, Westbury, New York

Canada 137-7, def. Ireland 125-7 by 12 runs

Providence, Guyana

Afghanistan 159-6, def. New Zealand 75 by 84 runs

Grand Prairie, Texas

Bangladesh 125-8, def. Sri Lanka 124-9 by 2 wickets

Saturday, Westbury, New York

Netherlands vs. South Africa, 1430 GMT

Bridgetown, Barbados

Australia vs. England, 1700 GMT

Providence, Guyana

West Indies vs. Uganda, 0030 GMT Sunday

Sunday, Westbury, New York

India vs. Pakistan, 1430 GMT

North Sound, Antigua

Oman vs. Scotland, 1700 GMT

Monday, Westbury, New York

Bangladesh vs. South Africa, 1430 GMT

Tuesday, Westbury, New York

Canada vs. Pakistan, 1430 GMT

Lauderhill, Florida

Nepal vs. Sri Lanka, 2330 GMT

North Sound, Antigua

Australia vs. Namibia, 0030 GMT Wednesday

Wednesday, Westbury, New York

United States vs. India, 1430 GMT

Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago

West Indies vs. New Zealand, 0030 GMT Thursday

Thursday, Kingstown, Jamaica

Bangladesh vs. Netherlands, 1430 GMT

North Sound, Antigua

England vs. Oman, 1900 GMT

Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago

Aghanistan vs. Papua New Guinea, 0030 GMT Friday

Friday, Lauderhill, Florida

United States vs. Ireland, 1430 GMT

Kingstown, Jamaica

Nepal vs. South Africa, 2330 GMT

Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago

New Zealand vs. Uganda, 0030 GMT

Saturday, Lauderhill, Florida

Canada vs. India, 1430 GMT

North Sound, Antigua

England vs. Namibia, 1700 GMT

Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

Australia vs. Scotland, 0030 GMT Sunday

Sunday, Lauderhill, Florida

Ireland vs. Pakistan, 1430 GMT

Kingstown, Jamaica

Bangladesh vs. Nepal, 2330 GMT

Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, 0030 GMT Monday

Monday, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago

New Zealand vs. Papua New Guinea, 1430 GMT

Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

West Indies vs. Afghanistan, 0030 GMT Tuesday

SUPER 8s Wednesday, North Sound, Antigua

Super 8s, 1430 GMT

Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

Super 8s, 0030 GMT Thursday

Thursday, Bridgetown, Barbados

Super 8s, 1430 GMT

North Sound, Antigua

Super 8s, 0030 GMT Friday

Friday, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

Super 8s, 1430 GMT

Bridgetown, Barbados

Super 8s, 0030 GMT

Saturday, North Sound, Antigua

Super 8s, 1430 GMT

Kingstown, Jamaica

Super 8s, 0030 GMT Sunday

Sunday, Bridgetown, Barbados

Super 8s, 1430 GMT

North Sound, Antigua

Super 8s, 0030 GMT Monday

Monday, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

Super 8s, 1430 GMT

Kingstown, Jamaica

Super 8s, 0030 GMT Tuesday

SEMIFINALS Wednesday, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago

Semifinal, 0030 GMT Thursday

Thursday, Providence, Guyana

Semifinal, 1430 GMT

FINAL Saturday, Bridgetown, Barbados

Semifinal winners, 1430 GMT

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.