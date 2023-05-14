'Began to think whether I was replacement for Virat Kohli...': Team India star's shock admission on 2020 Test debut

Over the past few years, Mohammed Siraj has cemented his place as India's leading pacer across all formats of the game. His debut in Tests came in a challenging situation as India had just endured a humiliating defeat to Australia in the opening Test of the series in Adelaide; the side was bowled out for merely 36 in the second innings, eventually facing a nine-wicket loss. Moreover, first-team captain Virat Kohli left the side after the opening Test for personal reasons, with Rahane taking over the leadership role for the remainder of the series. Virat Kohli(File)

Mohammed Shami also faced an injury during the first Test, that allowed Siraj a way into the playing XI for the second Test in Melbourne. After Australia opted to bat, Siraj had to wait long to get the ball as Rahane put his faith on experienced campaigners Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav among pacers, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja also taking turns to bowl.

The 29-year-old pacer, now in an interview with Gaurav Kapur for his YouTube show ‘Breakfast with Champions’, has now jokingly revealed he thought he was a replacement for Virat Kohli after he didn't receive the ball at all in the first session.

"First session toh main bowling kia nahi [I didn't bowl a single over in the first session]. Idhar se pehle Jassi Bhai aur Umesh Bhai ne daale first Ash Bhai aur Jaddu Bhai aa gaye [Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav started the proceedings then Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja got their chances]. Toh maine socha kya main Virat bhai ka replacement hoon [Then I started thinking whether I am a replacement of Virat Kohli],” Siraj said.

"Break mai Ajju Bhai ne bola ‘Miyan' ek end se tujhe hi daalna hai ab [During the break, Ajinkya Rahane came to me and said you only have to bowl from one end now onwards]," he added.

Sirah eventually ended as India's highest wicket-taker in the series (17 wickets in three Tests), as India made an incredible comeback to win the series 2-1.

