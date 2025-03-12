By Diptayan Hazra "Being called the female version of Andre Russell is a huge compliment": West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry

Lucknow [India], : West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry has made waves in the Women's Premier League with her explosive performances for UP Warriorz. She has already drawn comparisons to her compatriot Andre Russell, a tag she embraces with pride. Known for her aggressive batting and all-round abilities, Henry was a standout performer despite UP Warriorz's struggles in the tournament.

Unlike many cricketers who grow up idolizing the sport, Henry's passion for cricket developed later in life.

"To be honest, growing up, I never really used to watch a lot of cricket," she told ANI.

"But when I really got into it and started understanding more, the first player I started watching was AB de Villiers. His fielding, his batting, his all-around ability he was someone I wanted to be like. The way he could hit the ball and change games was just incredible," she added.

As her career progressed, she found inspiration closer to home.

"After AB retired, my focus shifted to my fellow countryman, Andre Russell. Back home, many have compared me to him as the female version, and I take that as a huge compliment. To be able to replicate his power-hitting and match-winning performances in my own game has been a goal of mine. I've been working hard to improve and bring that same impact to my team," Henry stated.

Henry has been a revelation in the WPL, boasting an astonishing strike rate of over 200. While her power-hitting has always been a part of her game, she acknowledged that refining it has been a long-term process.

"Striking above 150 has always been something I've worked on, but getting that rate up to over 200 in this competition is a result of the work I've put in over the past year. It started back in our series in December, and I've carried that momentum into the WPL. Winning some thrillers early on was great, though we've fallen short as a team but individually, I want to keep contributing, not just for one game but consistently, to help my team," she said.

One of Henry's most memorable performances in the WPL came when she smashed a 62 off just 23 balls against the Delhi Capitals, including two boundaries and eight sixes.

Recalling her mindset during that innings, she said, "Walking in when the team was in trouble, yes, there were nerves but joining a senior player like McGrath [Tahlia] at the crease helped. We had discussions in the middle, and when coach Jon [Lewis] came out, he emphasized that we needed to get to a competitive total. T-Mac [Tahlia McGrath] and I then decided to take risks in the last five overs and play to our strengths."

UP Warriorz had a tough season, finishing at the bottom of the table with three wins and five losses. With Alyssa Healy missing the tournament, Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma was thrust into the captaincy role.

Henry believes Deepti handled the challenge well.

"It probably took her by surprise when Healy was ruled out. Yes, she's been around the Indian setup, but captaining a team with different cultures, personalities, and languages is not easy. On the field, communication can be tough, especially in noisy conditions, but she always asks for help and listens to the ideas of others. She trusts her players and is open to learning," Henry noted.

