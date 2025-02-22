Ben Duckett goes past Ganguly, Tendulkar to achieve big Champions Trophy milestone as England pile misery on Australia

Ben Duckett registered the highest individual score in the history of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy as he played a knock of 165 runs against Australia in a Group B clash at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. The left-handed batter's innings was studded with 17 fours and 3 sixes as he hit the Australian bowlers all around the park in his 142-ball innings. Ben Duckett registers the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy. (AP)

As a result of this onslaught, England hammered Australia for 351/8 in the allotted fifty overs. Earlier, the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy belonged to New Zealand's Nathan Astle, who scored 145 not out against the USA at the Oval in the 2004 edition.

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar are now at the fourth and fifth spots in the list after scoring 141 against South Africa and Australia.

This is also England's highest individual score in the Champions Trophy. Ben Duckett went past Joe Root's 133-run knock against Bangladesh at The Oval to achieve the feat.

England also registered the highest team total in the history of the Champions Trophy, breaking New Zealand's record that stood for more than 20 years.

Ben Duckett formed a 158-run stand for the third wicket with seasoned campaigner Joe Root and was also involved in a 61-run partnership with captain Jos Buttler for the fifth wicket.

Ben Duckett took a special liking to Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell, as he did not let Australian spinners settle at the crease. This is the left-hander's third ODI century.

There are now six individual centuries in the Champions Trophy 2025 edition. Only three editions of the tournament have witnessed more centuries.

Australia ask England to bat first

Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss earlier and asked to bowl first. Australia are without Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins for the tournament.

Mitchell Marsh is also unavailable, while Marcus Stoinis retired from the format days ahead of the tournament.

In the match against Australia, Joe Root also chipped in with a handy knock of 68. With the ball in hand, Ben Dwarshuis took three wickets while Adam Zampa and Marnus Labuschagne returned with two scalps each.

Australia and England are in Group B of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 alongside South Africa and Afghanistan.