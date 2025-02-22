Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ben Duckett goes past Ganguly, Tendulkar to achieve big Champions Trophy milestone as England pile misery on Australia

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 22, 2025 06:20 PM IST

Ben Duckett surpasses Nathan Astle, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar to register the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy. 

Ben Duckett registered the highest individual score in the history of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy as he played a knock of 165 runs against Australia in a Group B clash at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. The left-handed batter's innings was studded with 17 fours and 3 sixes as he hit the Australian bowlers all around the park in his 142-ball innings.

Ben Duckett registers the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy. (AP)
Ben Duckett registers the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy. (AP)

As a result of this onslaught, England hammered Australia for 351/8 in the allotted fifty overs. Earlier, the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy belonged to New Zealand's Nathan Astle, who scored 145 not out against the USA at the Oval in the 2004 edition.

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar are now at the fourth and fifth spots in the list after scoring 141 against South Africa and Australia.

This is also England's highest individual score in the Champions Trophy. Ben Duckett went past Joe Root's 133-run knock against Bangladesh at The Oval to achieve the feat.

England also registered the highest team total in the history of the Champions Trophy, breaking New Zealand's record that stood for more than 20 years.

Ben Duckett formed a 158-run stand for the third wicket with seasoned campaigner Joe Root and was also involved in a 61-run partnership with captain Jos Buttler for the fifth wicket.

Ben Duckett took a special liking to Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell, as he did not let Australian spinners settle at the crease. This is the left-hander's third ODI century.

There are now six individual centuries in the Champions Trophy 2025 edition. Only three editions of the tournament have witnessed more centuries.

Australia ask England to bat first

Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss earlier and asked to bowl first. Australia are without Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins for the tournament.

Mitchell Marsh is also unavailable, while Marcus Stoinis retired from the format days ahead of the tournament.

In the match against Australia, Joe Root also chipped in with a handy knock of 68. With the ball in hand, Ben Dwarshuis took three wickets while Adam Zampa and Marnus Labuschagne returned with two scalps each.

Australia and England are in Group B of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 alongside South Africa and Afghanistan.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with AUS vs ENG Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with AUS vs ENG Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On