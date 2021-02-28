IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'We know it will spin from ball number one': Ben Foakes says England need to find a way to bat well in tough conditions
England's Ben Foakes in action. File(ANI/ECB)
England's Ben Foakes in action. File(ANI/ECB)
cricket

'We know it will spin from ball number one': Ben Foakes says England need to find a way to bat well in tough conditions

India vs England: Speaking to reporters at a virtual press conference ahead of the 4th Test, Foakes said that England have been thoroughly outplayed in tricky conditions.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:55 PM IST

Englan wicketkeeper Ben Foakes believes that his side needs to find a way to bat well in tough spinning conditions when they take on India in the 4th Test. The 2nd and 3rd Test matches saw turning pitches, which tilted the favour of the series in India's favour as the Virat Kohli-led side picked up two back-t--back comprehensive wins.

Speaking to reporters at a virtual press conference ahead of the 4th Test, Foakes said that England have been thoroughly outplayed in tricky conditions.

Also read: Kevin Pietersen says England coach Chris Silverwood should not 'moan' about pitch

"Obviously, we got thoroughly outplayed. Those were tricky conditions, but they played well. They have a couple of class spinners and we did not have answers to them so I think going forward, we have to be good enough to counter that to score big runs on the board," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I think we know what we are going to get in the last Test in terms of surface. They are pushing their conditions to the extremities and we know it is going to spin from ball number one, it is about finding a way to play well in those conditions," Foakes added.

Also read: 'I never swept': VVS Laxman explains how runs can be scored on a turning pitch in two ways

"The last two pitches are the hardest I have kept on, the last game, the pink-ball was skidding and the amount it was spinning, I have never seen that and it was a challenge to keep on those wickets. We have been outplayed in the last two games, but we are in a position to draw the series, we have to put a good performance and if we go away with a 2-2 draw, it will be a good performance," he further said.

"The two pitches I have played on, I have never seen the ball turn like that so I think they were very challenging wickets, they were like day five pitches from ball one. We just have to grind out and try to put runs on the board. It is not an easy thing to do.

"If we get out, we get out, but we need to score runs in a hard way. I do not think anything they did, we did not expect. It just the extremities of what happened, we have never faced before. It is just trying to learn and trying to develop.

"I think, the reaction was not great because we lost quite quickly. But we are in with a chance of registering an awesome achievement if we win the last Test against India. We have to better than we were in the last game, if we can do that, we can perform better, and then we can have a chance," he signed off.

The fourth and final Test of the series will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad starting from Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Wasim Jaffer and Ravichandran Ashwin
Wasim Jaffer and Ravichandran Ashwin
cricket

Jaffer reacts to Ashwin's fiery press conference ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • India vs England: “Ashwin taking English wickets both on and off the field,” Wasim Jaffer tweeted quoting Ashwin’s reply to a question from an English journalist about the Ahmedabad pitch.
READ FULL STORY
NFormer Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
NFormer Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Some extreme criticism not really fair,' Gavaskar weighs in on pitch debate

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:58 PM IST
India vs England: On being asked about the criticism of the pitch, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that some of the "extreme criticism" of the pitch is not "really fair"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel at nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
Axar Patel at nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

Team India returns to nets ahead of 4th Test against England in Ahmedabad

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:33 PM IST
India currently lead the four-match Test series 2-1, and a win or draw in the final Test of the series will see them qualify for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship where they will face off against the New Zealand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Ben Foakes in action. File(ANI/ECB)
England's Ben Foakes in action. File(ANI/ECB)
cricket

'We know it will spin from ball 1': Foakes says England need to bat well in to

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:55 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking to reporters at a virtual press conference ahead of the 4th Test, Foakes said that England have been thoroughly outplayed in tricky conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket generic image(Getty)
Cricket generic image(Getty)
cricket

Andhra beat Jharkhand to finish as Group B leaders

PTI, Indore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh finished second, third and fourth respectively, followed by Punjab (8 points) and Vidarbha (4).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

'I never swept': Laxman explains how runs can be scored on a turner in two ways

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:50 PM IST
India vs England: VVS Laxman said he never played the sweep shot on a turning track but he had two options – one was to use his feet and another was to go right back in the crease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devdutt Padikkal(Twitter)
Devdutt Padikkal(Twitter)
cricket

No stopping Padikkal as Karanatka seal last-8 berth

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The Royal Challengers Bangalore opener, who scored a careerbest 152 against Odisha and followed it up with 126 not out versus Kerala in their last outing, smacked nine sixes and as many boundaries in his 145 not out from 125 balls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Kevin Pietersen.(Instagram/KP)
File image of Kevin Pietersen.(Instagram/KP)
cricket

'Defeatist attitude': Pietersen says England coach should not 'moan about pitch'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:07 PM IST
There are also suggestions going around regarding ICC making an assessment on the 3rd Test pitch, something which Pietersen believes should not be advocated by Silverwood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant looks on. (Getty Images)
Rishabh Pant looks on. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He's practiced hard like Dhoni': Ex Ind cricketer hails ‘vastly improved' Pant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:50 PM IST
  • Farokh Engineer’s opinion about Rishabh Pant and his wicketkeeping has changed drastically today, with the former India gloveman expressing delight over how far the 23-year-old has come as a keeper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian bowler R Ashwin reacts on completing 400 test wickets, on the second day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler to take 400 Test wickets.(PTI)
Indian bowler R Ashwin reacts on completing 400 test wickets, on the second day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler to take 400 Test wickets.(PTI)
cricket

Ashwin breaks into top three, Indians make rapid gains in ICC Test rankings

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Ashwin’s spin-bowling partner and Player of the Match in the pink-ball Test Axar Patel also made solid gains in the ICC Test rankings. Left-arm spinner Patel’s 11-wicket match haul has helped him gain 30 slots to reach 38th position
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Monty Panesar.(Getty Images)
File image of Monty Panesar.(Getty Images)
cricket

'It was like club cricket on a Saturday in England': Panesar on Ahmedabad pitch

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Speaking to news agency ANI, Panesar said that the world's largest stadium deserved a longer contest for fans to see.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 2018 Asia Cup Trophy, which was lifted by India. (Getty Images)
The 2018 Asia Cup Trophy, which was lifted by India. (Getty Images)
cricket

Asia Cup to be postponed if India reaches finals of WTC: PCB

ANI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • PCB CEO Wasim Khan also said that it looks like India will reach the finals of the WTC, so the Asia Cup needs to be postponed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ollie Pope is bowled off R Ashwin. (BCCI)
Ollie Pope is bowled off R Ashwin. (BCCI)
cricket

'Kohli called D/N Test 'bizarre', it describes Eng's tactics against spinners'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:52 PM IST
  • Chappell blamed England's execution against India's spinners as the main reason behind their collapse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasprit Bumrah has complained of an abdominal strain(Getty)
Jasprit Bumrah has complained of an abdominal strain(Getty)
cricket

'Bumrah said he got workload management while playing in Ahmedabad': Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah told India captain Virat Kohli that he got workload management while playing the third Test against England in Ahmedabad in which he bowled only six overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England captain Michael Atherton(Reuters)
Former England captain Michael Atherton(Reuters)
cricket

'I felt for Ollie Pope': Atherton picks 'ball of the game' from Ahmedabad Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:57 PM IST
  • With as many as 28 of the 30 wickets to fall to spin, it can get difficult to judge one ball that stood out in the match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel appeals successfully. (BCCI)
Axar Patel appeals successfully. (BCCI)
cricket

‘That’s something one would want to repeat’: Tendulkar’s message for Axar

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:55 PM IST
  • India vs England: Picking up a five-for in three innings in a row is no trivial feat, and Tendulkar expects left-arm spinner Axar Patel to once again deliver the goods in the fourth Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews reacts after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith(Action Images via Reuters)
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews reacts after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Mathews to captain Sri Lanka in T20s as visa issue grounds Shanaka

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Shanaka was named Sri Lanka's new Twenty20 captain last week but the 29-year-old could not board the flight that left with his teammates on Monday after failing to arrange a new transit visa to the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac