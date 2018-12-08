Ben Stokes and Alex Hales fined but free to play against West Indies

Cricketers Ben Stokes and Alex Hales were fined on Friday for their involvement in a nightclub altercation but were cleared to play for England after match bans were either suspended or declared served.

All-rounder Stokes and batsman Hales had appeared before a disciplinary hearing after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) charged the pair with bringing the game into disrepute following the September 2017 incident in Bristol.

Stokes and Hales also issued respective statements after they were known about the fines. Stokes was fined 30,000 Pounds while Hales has to fork out 17,500 Pounds.

“We accept the decisions made by the Cricket Discipline Commission and the sanctions they have given to Alex Hales and Ben Stokes,” ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison said in a statement. “Each pleaded guilty, admitted their charges and has accepted their sanctions. They will now be available to play for England, with the same support as all of our players.”

“Today is a very strong reminder of the values that sit at the heart of our game and the standards that should always be expected,” he added.

Star all-rounder Stokes was acquitted of a criminal charge of affray at a trial in August following the incident in Bristol, southwest England, in September 2017. But was charged with bringing the game into disrepute by the ECB.

After the fracas in Bristol, Stokes was stripped of his position as vice-captain of an England Test side skippered by close friend Joe Root and also missed England’s Ashes tour of Australia.

((With Agency Inputs))

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 04:52 IST