Ben Stokes charged with bringing game into disrepute: ECB

The independent Cricket Discipline Commission was tasked with leading an internal disciplinary into last September’s incident after Stokes was found not guilty of affray following a trial last month.

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 19:09 IST
FILE PHOTO: England cricket player Ben Stokes outside Bristol Crown Court in Bristol, Britain, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo(REUTERS)

Ben Stokes and Alex Hales have been charged with bringing the game into disrepute by the England and Wales Cricket Board following a late-night altercation last year.

The England pair will have to answer to two counts of breaching ECB Directive 3.3, which states: “No participant may conduct themself in a manner or do any act or omission at any time which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute.”

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 18:57 IST

