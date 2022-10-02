Ben Stokes engages in verbal duel with Harsha Bhogle over Deepti Sharma’s run out, triggers ‘spirit of cricket’ debate

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has called out veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle after the popular sports presenter lashed out at English media for castigating Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma following her controversial run-out. Deepti was quick to punish Charlie Dean for backing up too far at the non-striker's end in the 3rd One Day International (ODI) of the bilateral series between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Stadium.

Deepti's legal run-out of England batter Dean sparked a massive 'spirit of the game' debate in the cricket spectrum. After several cricket luminaries shared their views over the run-out controversy, popular commentator Bhogle penned a lengthy note and slammed the English media for criticising Deepti's clever dismissal following India's monumental win over England.

"It is a cultural thing. The English thought it was wrong to do so & because they ruled over a large part of the cricket world, they told everyone it was wrong. The colonial domination was so powerful that few questioned it," Bhogle said in his viral Twitter thread. Taking cognisance of Bhogle's remarks against the English media, veteran all-rounder Stokes opted to lash out at the veteran Indian commentator in a series of tweets.

"Harsha .. 2019 WC final was over 2 years ago, I still till this day revive countless messages calling me all sorts from Indian fans, does this disturb you? (sic)," Stokes tweeted.

"Is this a culture thing?? ....absolutely not,I receive messages regarding the overthrows from people all over world,as people all over the world have made comment's on the Mankad dismissal, not just people who are English," the 2019 World Cup winner said in another explosive tweet.

Earlier, Stokes dropped a noteworthy reaction on Twitter after the star all-rounder was mentioned in several viral tweets. For the unversed, internet warriors had opted to draw a comparison between Deepti's run-out and Stokes’ bat- deflection incident in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand. "Why are people comparing a ball deflecting of my bat to a mankad," Stokes tweeted.

