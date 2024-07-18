Ben Stokes' England create world record with fastest team 50 in 2nd Test vs WI: Where does India stand in elite list?

Continuing with their aggressive style of playing the longest format, England's Bazballers created a world record in the 2nd Test against the West Indies on Thursday. Ben Stokes and Co. smashed the fastest half-century by a Test team in the history of the format on Day 1 at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham. Known for their ultra-attacking approach of playing the longest format, England registered the quickest fifty in just 4.2 overs against the visitors. England's Ben Duckett in action(Action Images via Reuters)

Opener Ben Duckett smashed the most runs to help England bag the special feat in Test cricket. The England opener scored 33 off 14 balls. He was assisted by premier batter Ollie Pope, who chipped in with 16 off 9 balls as Stokes' England shattered their own record. The Three Lions posted 50 in 4.3 overs against South Africa at the Oval in 1994. Opener Duckett and Pope fired ten boundaries to ensure England broke the record on the opening day of the 2nd Test against the Men from the Caribbean.

Where does India stand in elite list?

Interestingly, England have the first three positions on the list of fastest 50s by a team in Test cricket. England posted its third-fastest 50 against Sri Lanka. England reached the 50-run mark in five overs against the Islanders at the Old Trafford Test in 2002. Sri Lanka also features on the elite list. The Asian giants scored 50 in 5.2 overs against Pakistan in Karachi in 2004 - which is the fourth-fastest in Test history. Team India occupies the fifth place on the list. India scored 50 in 5.3 overs against England in the 2008 Test at Chennai. India also completed a 50-run stand in 5.2 overs against the West Indies in 2023 at Port of Spain.