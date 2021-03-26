'Ben Stokes-Jonny Bairstow partnership was thrilling to watch': Jos Buttler after England beat India by 6 wickets

England captain Jos Buttler praised Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow for putting together the match-winning 175-run partnership in the 2nd ODI against India. Stokes missed out on a ton, but his 52-ball 99 turned the game around in England's favour during the mammoth chase of 337.

Bairstow was named the man of the match for his 124-run innings, and Buttler praised the performance by the England opener.

"Delighted with the response of the guys. We put in a very good bowling performance to restrict India to that total. I am delighted that we continued to commit to the fashion we want to play our cricket. The guys in the middle overs did an exceptional job to restrict them at that stage when Rishabh Pant was going, that was a big wicket for us," Buttler said at the post-match presentation ceremony.





"Fantastic opening partnership again, they have been pillar of our strength for a long period of time. They have been outstanding at the top of the order. Delighted for Jonny to go on and reach the three-figures today and it was a top knock," he added.

"That partnership with Ben Stokes was thrilling to watch. As a fellow player and as a fan to watch the fashion that they played, some of the strokes they took and the commitment to play in that way ... especially after the last game and some people talked about our way and we need to be started.

"Of course, we need to play smart at times but we always want to commit to that fashion that we play and the brand of cricket that we play as a side that served us so well for so long. It is very important that we continue when the conditions are suitable," he signed off.