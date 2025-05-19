Ben Stokes quits alcohol before India series after major injury 'shock': ‘I drank 4 nights ago—how did this happen?’

England captain Ben Stokes admitted he quit drinking alcohol after suffering from a "shock" of a major injury scare. The move was part of his injury rehabilitation as England gear up for the Test summer at home. Stokes is set to return to the format in the one-off game against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge starting Thursday, before the crucial five-game contest against India kicks off. England are set to take on India in a five-match Test series starting June 2025(REUTERS)

Stokes had suffered a hamstring tear in New Zealand last December. While he had incurred a similar injury a year before that, his recovery this time after the surgery was meticulously handled. During the process, Stokes promised to return to his peak fitness and decided to quit drinking.

Speaking to the Untapped podcast, the 33-year-old said: "After my first major injury, I remember the shock of it, after the initial adrenaline had stopped, thinking: 'How has this happened? We did have a bit of a drink four or five nights ago, could that have played a part? It wouldn't have helped.'

"Then I was like: 'OK, I need to start changing what I do.' I don't think I'll ever be completely sober but I've not had a drink since 2 January. I said to myself: 'Not until I finish my injury rehab and get back on the field.' I think the day I wake up and can't be bothered to do the training programme is getting towards that time you don't really want it any more. But I haven't got any interest in stopping.

"It's just getting harder to do everything. Hence why now I feel like I have to work so much harder away from the field, in the gym and all that kind of stuff to just give me the best chance of being out there to perform. But I'll keep going as long as I possibly can."

Stokes, who aims to play as an all-rounder in the match against Zimbabwe, also opened up on his relationship with alcohol. About eight years ago, the England star found himself in the midst of a controversy after being found guilty of affray after a brawl outside a club in Bristol.

Stokes said: "I can have a social drink now. It used to drive my wife, Clare, mad that I would just be all or nothing. If we'd go for a nice dinner, I never really understood why it was so frustrating to her but all she wanted to do is share a glass of wine with her husband. Now I get it. I can appreciate it for what it is, not just to get me pissed.

"In the 90s and 00s there were unbelievable stories [about drinking]. It's definitely settled down a lot over the years. The game is more demanding on the body than it was. There's so much more cricket, there's so much more in the schedule that it's just impossible for the body to be able to withstand all of that anyway without the downsides of what a couple of beers at the end of the day can do to you for the next day."