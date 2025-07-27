Ben Stokes reveals why he wanted India to stop batting and take draw with Jadeja, Sundar nearing 100s: 'No chance...'

England captain Ben Stokes cleared the air regarding what happened in the final few minutes of the Manchester Test, where he exchanged some words with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. The fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ended in a draw; however, the final few minutes witnessed some intense drama as Stokes and England did not take kindly to India's refusal to call the game off early. Ben Stokes clears the air surrounding what happened in the final few minutes of the Manchester Test,(AFP)

It all started with Ben Stokes approaching the on-field umpires, Rod Tucker and Ahsan Raza, and the two batters, Sundar and Jadeja, to call the game off. There was only one possible result, a draw. However, the two Indian batters refused as they were close to their respective centuries.

This led to Stokes asking Jadeja, “You want to get a hundred against Harry Brook?” The England captain took the specialist bowlers out of the attack, and the rest of the game saw bowling from Brook and Joe Root.

The two batters brought up their tons and eventually, both teams shook hands, and the Manchester Test ended in a draw.

Speaking after the contest was over, Ben Stokes explained his decision to approach Jadeja and Sundar, saying he didn't want to over-bowl his bowlers when the game was over.

“I think all the hard work was done by India; they both played incredibly well. I got to that point where there was obviously only one result, and there was absolutely no chance I was going to risk any of my big fast bowlers through injuries with one more game to go,” Stokes said during the post-match presentation.

“Liam Dawson has just bowled so many overs this game. His body started to get a little bit tired and started to cramp up in the legs, so I wasn't risking any of my front-line bowlers for that last half an hour,” he added.

Jadeja and Sundar play out of their skins

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar put together an unbeaten stand of 203 runs for the fifth wicket. Sundar registered his maiden Test century while Jadeja hit his first ton of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Earlier, Shubman Gill had slammed his fourth Test of the ongoing series against England. KL Rahul missed out on a century as he was dismissed for 90.

Stokes praised the Indian side for putting up a solid effort and keeping his bowlers at bay. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is being led by England, and there is everything to play for at the Oval.

“You've got to give a heap load of credit for the way that Washington and Jadeja came in and played there when they were obviously under a lot of pressure. So to put that partnership together like they did there, you've got to give them a lot of credit,” said Stokes.