Saturday, May 18, 2024
Home
Bengaluru weather forecast, RCB vs CSK IPL 2024: Will rain show mercy on Faf du Plessis' men? Who benefits from washout?

ByHT Sports Desk
May 18, 2024 01:30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings will be looking to book the final playoffs spot on Saturday

In a virtual knockout clash considering the playoffs qualification, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 9. With 3 qualification spots already filled in the table, both teams will look to book their place in the top 4. RCB who are currently at 12 points with a net run rate of +0.387 and five consecutive wins from their previous matches will have to surpass CSK’s +0.528 NRR who are ahead with 14 points. As for the latter, a win will take them safely through.

However, their clash might be on the brink of being affected by late showers in the evening which is likely to turn the course of the match. If the match is delayed due to rain, there could be a significant impact on the NRR of both teams. However, if the clash ends in a washout, both teams will be awarded one point each which would mean that CSK will qualify as the final qualifier in the top 4, eliminating CSK.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium weather forecast

As per the report by AccuWeather, the clouds are likely to hover over the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with nearly 60% chance of precipitation in the afternoon which is likely to continue till evening. Furthermore, showers are also expected after 10 pm in Bangalore with thunderstorms.

While there is no reserve day for the clash day because it is a group-stage encounter, CSK will have a brighter chance to get to the playoffs without participating in the match. On the other hand, the Royal Challengers will be hoping that there is no rain in their most crucial match of the season as they might have to despairingly exit the season after having staged a phenomenal comeback.

Meanwhile, the M. Chinnaswamy is well-known for its high-quality drainage system. The venue has a vacuum-powered drainage system that holds the capacity to remove water at a rate of 10,000 litres per minute.

