'Best by a country mile': Former cricketers go gaga over Jasprit Bumrah's phenomenal show in 1st India vs England ODI

India's Jasprit Bumrah was in blistering form as he destroyed England's batting order during the ongoing first ODI on Tuesday, at The Oval in London. The pacer took six wickets in 7.2 overs to help India bowl out India for 110 in 25.2 overs. His explosive spell also included three maidens and three ducks. Rushing to pay their respective tributes, former cricketers on Twitter praised the 28-year-old with Michael Vaughan leading the reactions. He wrote, "The best by a country mile .. @Jaspritbumrah93 !!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, former India opener called Bumrah 'unplayable'. ""Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah" "Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable" #ENGvIND", he wrote.

Also Read | Watch: Four ducks, five wickets for 26 runs – Jasprit Bumrah wreaks havoc in 1st India vs England ODI

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Jassi on fire 4 wickets @Jaspritbumrah93", wrote former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Aakash Chopra stated, "Bumrah and co. have made sure that Kohli doesn’t feel too bad about missing this game…"

Bumrah made his mark in the first over itself, taking the wickets of Jason Roy and Joe Root within two deliveries as both the batters departed for duck. For his third wicket of the day, Bumrah removed Jonny Bairstow on seven, followed by the dismissal of Liam Livingstone on an eight-ball duck. For his fifth and sixth scalp of the day, the fast bowler went on to dismiss David Willey (21) and Brydon Carse (15).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was also in devastating form and took three wickets. Shami dismissed Ben Stokes (0), Jos Buttler (30), Craig Overton (8). Also, Prasidh Krishna added a dismissal to his international career, taking the wicket of Moeen Ali (14). Chasing a target of 111 runs, the visitors will be aiming to put in a good batting performance and secure a win in the first ODI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON