Home / Cricket / Best captain, best bowler, best spinner, best player ever: Former South Africa player picks big names

Several players have been picking their all-time playing XI at a time when the world has been forced to locked down owing to the Covid-19.

cricket Updated: Mar 30, 2020 15:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Jacques Kallis
File image of Jacques Kallis(Getty Images)
         

Former South Africa batsman Jacques Rudolph has named Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting, Andrew Flintoff, Kumar Sangakkara and AB de Villiers as some of the best players he played with and against right through his cricketing career.

Rudolph also picked former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as the best skipper he has played against. James Anderson and Andrew Flintoff have been named as the best swing and seam bowlers, respectively. The former batsman named Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan as the best he faced in his career, while AB de Villiers, who he played a lot of cricket with during their time at the Titans and South Africa, was called the best fielder.

ALSO READ: Shane Warne names all-time Australian Test XI, big names excluded

Jacques Kallis has been named as the best player ever by Jacques Rudolph.

This is his full list:

Best player ever: Jacques Kallis

Best captain played against: Ricky Ponting

Best captain: Graeme Smith/Gerald Dros

Seam bowler: Andrew Flintoff

Swing bowler: James Anderson

Fast bowler: Shoaib Akhtar

Spinner: Muttiah Muralitharan

Best batsman: Kumar Sangakkara

Best innings: AB de Villiers

Best wicket-keeper: Kruger van Wyk

The big hitter: Albie Morkel

The blocker: Andrew White

Best No 11: Paul Harris

Best catcher: Martin van Jaarsveld

Best arm: Marchant de Lange

Top fielder: AB de Villiers

Best sledger: Pierre de Bruyn

Best coach: Gary Kirsten/Eric Simons

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

