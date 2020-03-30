Best captain, best bowler, best spinner, best player ever: Former South Africa player picks big names
Several players have been picking their all-time playing XI at a time when the world has been forced to locked down owing to the Covid-19.cricket Updated: Mar 30, 2020 15:45 IST
Former South Africa batsman Jacques Rudolph has named Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting, Andrew Flintoff, Kumar Sangakkara and AB de Villiers as some of the best players he played with and against right through his cricketing career.
Rudolph also picked former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as the best skipper he has played against. James Anderson and Andrew Flintoff have been named as the best swing and seam bowlers, respectively. The former batsman named Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan as the best he faced in his career, while AB de Villiers, who he played a lot of cricket with during their time at the Titans and South Africa, was called the best fielder.
Jacques Kallis has been named as the best player ever by Jacques Rudolph.
This is his full list:
Best player ever: Jacques Kallis
Best captain played against: Ricky Ponting
Best captain: Graeme Smith/Gerald Dros
Seam bowler: Andrew Flintoff
Swing bowler: James Anderson
Fast bowler: Shoaib Akhtar
Spinner: Muttiah Muralitharan
Best batsman: Kumar Sangakkara
Best innings: AB de Villiers
Best wicket-keeper: Kruger van Wyk
The big hitter: Albie Morkel
The blocker: Andrew White
Best No 11: Paul Harris
Best catcher: Martin van Jaarsveld
Best arm: Marchant de Lange
Top fielder: AB de Villiers
Best sledger: Pierre de Bruyn
Best coach: Gary Kirsten/Eric Simons
