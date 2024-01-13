'Best catch ever': Troy Johnson, Nick Kelly combine to pull off mind-numbing catch in Super Smash - Watch

Have you ever seen a better catch than this? Athletic fielding efforts or catches near the boundary have become a familiar scene in T20 cricket. Among them, the relay catches are an absolute piece of beauty and are certain to make the highlight reels. However, on Saturday, those present at the Basin Reserve in Wellington witnessed arguably the best-ever relay catch during the T20 Super Smash game between home side Wellington Firebirds and Central Stags. Is this the best catch in cricket history?

It happened in the final over of the powerplay after the Firebirds set a target of 148 when Central Stags openers Will Young, who got off to a slow start, took on fast bowler MW Snedden with a lofted shot, looking for a six over the bowler's head.

A six looked destined for Young, but Troy Johnson had other plans. As the ball sailed high over the bowler's head and was air-borne towards the boundary rope near long on, Johnson, stationed at mid-on, sprinted with all his might, dived and slid to grab the ball just before it touched the rope. He then showed enough awareness to throw the ball back infield over his head as his body fell over the boundary. Wellington captain Nick Kelly, who was much as aware, grabbed the ball to complete a sensational catch.

With a catch as close as that, there was an immediate doubt enough as the home side joined Johnson in the celebration, as it was sent upstairs for a referral. TV umpire Derek Walker played the video several times to determine if Johnson did make any contact with the rope before throwing the ball in, and eventually concluded that it was a clean attempt.

Young, who replaced injured Stags team-mate Josh Clarkson in the New Zealand squad for the T20I series against Pakistan on that very day, was left absolutely bewildered at the sight of Johnson's sheer athleticism as he walked off the field having scored only 7 off 11.

Despite the stunning effort, Stags won the match by six wickets after opener JCT Boyle scored a 43-ball 57 while Bracewell smashed four maximums in his unbeaten 11-ball 20.