'Better not to compromise on continuity': Aakash Chopra wants Indian opener to be picked ahead of Agarwal for WTC final

Former India cricketer has stated that he would like to see pacer Mohammed Shami and opener Shubman Gill in India's playing XI for the World Test Championship final (WTC) against New Zealand ahead of Mohammed Siraj and Mayank Agarwal, respectively.

Right-hander Gill was heavily impressive during India's 2-1 series victory against Australia. In 3 matches, he scored 259 runs at an average of 51.80. He was, however, uninspiring during the England series at home, as he only managed to score a paltry 119 runs in four Tests. Moreover, he looked out form in IPL 2021--before the season was postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis in India. In 7 matches, he only scored 133 runs.

On the other hand, right-arm pacer Mohammed Shami is returning to the squad after recovering from a shoulder fracture he sustained during the first Test in Adelaide Down Under. In his absence, Siraj did exceedingly well, picking 13 wickets in 3 matches in Australia and went on to lead the pack. Moreover, he was in stellar form in IPL 2021, bagging 6 wickets in 7 matches but showed great discipline at the death.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Chopra reasoned that India need to persist with Gill.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked to choose between Shubman Gill or Mayank Agarwal, and Mohammed Shami or Mohammed Siraj for the WTC final encounter against New Zealand.

"Between Gill and Mayank, you will have to go towards Gill and you should go as well because Shubman Gill played in your last Test series. He may not have scored the runs but it is better not to compromise the continuity for everyone, even for the player," said Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that players need to be given consistent opportunities to prove themselves.

"If you keep on changing again and again, you will neither be able to make a team or a player. So, I will go with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma as my two openers," added Chopra.

While talking about the pace attack, the cricketer-turned commentator opined that Shami's wrist position will make him a lethal option in England.

"I will go with Mohammed Shami. It is because Shami is pedigree. If you see the English conditions, Shami's wrist position is the best in the world, no one releases the ball better from the hand than him," said Chopra.

The WTC final will be followed by India locking horns with England in a five-match Test series.