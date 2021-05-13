'Marriage helped and I've become more family oriented': Mohammad Amir on why he returned to cricket post spot-fixing ban

In August 2010, the cricketing world was rocked by the spot-fixing scandal involving Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, Salman Butt, and Mohammad Asif. Amir, who was touted as one for the future, looked ahead to tumultuous times after a British daily's sting caught him bowling intentional no-balls at Lord's. The 18-year-old, along with his teammates, were slapped with a five-year ban and a jail sentence.

Fast forward to the present, Amir is now looking to settle down in the same country- England. After voicing his criticism of the Pakistani national team and their unjust treatment, Amir retired from international cricket at the age of 28. Recently, he signed for the T20 Blast team, Kent. In a recent interview, he revealed that he wants to continue living in the country and provide his children with the best possible education there.

ALSO READ| 'They weren't going to the Gabba': Paine says India good at 'creating sideshows'

So, what was it like going through a chaotic last 10 years and how did Amir decide to return to the sport despite knowing all the flak he would cop?

The left-arm pacer stated that he wasn't sure, at first, if he wanted to make a comeback. However, he did it for his family and revealed that he has become more family-oriented since becoming a father.

"It’s been a long time now since those events, but it’s right to say that I learned a lot from that time and those events. Sometimes as a person, you learn more from the bad times than the good times. I thought a lot about my future at that time and it was fifty/fifty if I was even going to play cricket again. But when I made my mind up to play cricket again after my ban, I thought long and hard about my lifestyle, the company I kept, and what I wanted to achieve in life. Marriage helped in that regard and I’ve become much more family orientated especially since becoming a father," explained Amir.

Amir, now 29, is essentially a T20 specialist now as he not played any other format since 2019. He lifted the 2009 T20 World Cup with Pakistan at Lord's and even played for Essex in the T20 Blast two years ago.