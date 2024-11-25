Perth [Australia], : On the fourth day of the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth, Mohammed Siraj's two wickets and Travis Head's aggressive 63 off 72 deliveries were the highlights of the first session. Australia is 104/5 on Day 4 at Lunch. BGT: Australia 104/5; Siraj shines, Head fights back in Perth (Day 4 Lunch)

Siraj, fully fired up, claimed the first wicket of the day, dismissing Usman Khawaja for 4, leaving Australia struggling at 17/4. Australia's struggles continued as they reached 50 in 17.3 overs.

Steven Smith and Travis Head then stabilized the innings with a solid partnership. They added 62 runs, but Siraj struck again, dismissing Smith for 17, reducing Australia to 79/5.

Travis Head, known for his resilience against India, remained unbeaten on 63 off 72 deliveries, including seven boundaries. His fight and determination were evident as he continued to battle.

Siraj emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/34.

Australia still needs 430 runs to win, with ample time left in the match. However, India is just five wickets away from taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Earlier in the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. India was bundled out for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant playing crucial knocks and forming a vital 48-run sixth wicket stand.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, with skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc getting two wickets each. Australia's reply was even worse and they were reduced to 79/9 at one point. However, Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey took the Aussies to 104 runs, giving India a lead of 46 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the top-most bowler for India, taking 5/30 in 18 overs. Harshit Rana also impressed on debut with a spell of 3/48.

In their second innings, India swelled their lead massively. There was a 201-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal also had a fine 74-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal . Later, he succumbed to Mitchell Marsh for 161 in 297 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes. An 89-run stand between Virat and Washington Sundar and a 77-run stand with Virat and Nitish Kumar Reddy pushed India to 487/6. India lead by 533 runs, setting the Aussies a gigantic 534 runs to win.

Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood got a wicket each.

At the end of the third day's play, Australia was 12/3, with Bumrah striking twice and Mohammed Siraj getting one.

