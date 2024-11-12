Canberra [Australia], : Ahead of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India at home, Australia's uncapped batter Nathan McSweeney opened up on his plans against right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah and the Indian bowlers in the upcoming series. BGT series: Nathan McSweeney on his preparations for Jasprit Bumrah challenge

Some impressive recent performances at the domestic level and for Australia A saw McSweeney included in Australia's 13-player squad for the series opener in Perth and the uncapped right-hander looks almost certain to partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the Aussies' batting order for the crucial ICC World Test Championship contest.

While McSweeney looked composed against the new ball when thrust into the opening position against India A at the MCG last week, the 25-year-old faces a different proposition in Perth when he will face up against the likes of star quick Jasprit Bumrah and enigmatic pacer Mohammed Siraj.

McSweeney is trying to be as prepared as possible for his potential Test debut and has already started watching clips of India's quicks in an attempt to be ready for the new-ball barrage from Bumrah and Co.

"I'll definitely dive a lot deeper into it when I get to Perth, but I can't help myself. I've looked at a few clips of what they're bowling attack stacks up like. I'm just trying to visualise how I'm going to go about it. Facing a new bowler can be a slight challenge to just pick up their action," McSweeney told Australian radio station SEN on Tuesday as quoted by the ICC.

"I've got a whole week before I head off to Perth so I can get mentally ready and I guess it starts now in preparation to hopefully start really well. But there's probably not ," the 25-year-old added.

Earlier, Australia included uncapped batter McSweeney as the national side announced a 13-member squad for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India for the opening Test of the five-match series in Perth.

Series schedule:

First Test: November 22-26: Perth

Second Test: December 6-10: Adelaide

Third Test: December 14-18: Brisbane

Fourth Test: December 26-30: Melbourne

Fifth Test: January 3-7: Sydney.

Australia squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins , Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

