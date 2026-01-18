‘Bhabhi bol inko’: Virat Kohli immediately pulled up Harshit Rana on India pacer’s first meeting with Anushka Sharma

Harshit Rana summed up Virat Kohli's sense of humour perfectly in a recent conversation. Taking a walk down memory lane, Rana recalled the dressing room scenes after India's 2025 Champions Trophy final victory. Rana was part of the Indian team, but didn't feature in the final. The Indian pacer revealed that when he entered the dressing room after the victory, he met Anushka Sharma, Kohli's wife, for the first time in his life. Harshit Rana recalled a funny incident with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Since it was their first meeting, Rana called her 'ma'am'. But Kohli jokingly pulled Rana's leg by asking him why he was calling her that, and he should call her 'bhabhi' (sister-in-law).

Also Read: Babar Azam consoles Steve Smith after dropped catch, puts falling out rumours to rest in BBL clash - Watch ‘Bhabhi bol inko’: Virat Kohli to Harshit Rana "I entered the dressing room, and Anushka Sharma was also there. I was meeting her for the first time. So I called her 'ma'am'. Then he told me, 'tu ma'am kyu bol raha hai inko? Bhabhi bol inko’, (Why are you calling her ma’am? Call her bhabhi)" he revealed, while speaking to MensXP.

"I told him that I am meeting her for the first time. Then he told her that I am like that, and just some time ago I poured champagne on him, and I am calling you ma'am now."

The interviewer asked him further whether Kohli really has such a funny personality, as he sometimes appears on camera.

"A lot, he likes jokes a lot," Rana added.

Throughout his career, Virat Kohli has been known as a leader, someone who leads by example. During his legendary India captaincy, the Indian national team reached new heights of fitness, establishing itself as one of the greatest teams in cricket history. Aside from his serious approach to cricket, Kohli is also known for his funny personality and sense of humour, which is evident in his camaraderie with his teammates on and off the field.

Harshit Rana has slowly established himself among India's leading pacers since making his international debut in 2024. Having established himself in the IPL with KKR, Rana was also part of India's 2025 Asia Cup-winning squad. He is also Shubman Gill's go-to pacer in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Having retired from Test and T20I cricket, Kohli's presence in the ODI setup has become a fan favourite. Such has been the fanfare that spectators in stadiums go berserk when the veteran gets the ball while fielding. He also justified the support with an attacking approach against New Zealand in the ODI series.