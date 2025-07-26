Bhuvneshwar Kumar weighs in on ‘difficult’ Dukes ball debate, remarks ‘we don’t talk much about the weather, but…'

The Dukes ball has been at the centre of debate in the ongoing Test series between India and England. The ball has been criticised for not offering much to the bowlers in the ongoing series, and that has now been supported by India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvneshwar Kumar weighed in on the Dukes ball debate.(BCCI)

Speaking to Sports Today, he accepted that ball hasn’t offered much movement in the ongoing series, but he also failed to find its exact reason.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the Dukes ball debate

“It will be difficult to say what exactly happened. It could be the ball, the wickets, or even the weather. Generally, we don't talk much about the weather, but it is changing due to a number of reasons,” he said.

“I don't know exactly what the reason is, but of course, yes, cricket has changed quite a bit. Be it playing aggressively or making of the pitches, it has been difficult for the bowlers. Be it the strategy or the performance, bowlers deserve credit, and I feel India are doing great,” he added.

The Dukes ball is manufactured by British Cricket Balls Ltd, which is owned by Dilip Jajodia. Recently they were forced conduct a thorough review of the Dukes ball ahead of the fourth Test, after it came under criticism for going soft and losing shape within 30 overs.

Jajodia told BBC, “We will take it away, inspect and then start talking to the tanner, talking about all of the raw materials — everything.”

“Everything we do will be reviewed and then if we think some changes need to be made or tightened up, we will.”

During the Lord’s Test, new India captain Shubman Gill was visibly annoyed after the second new ball had to be replaced within the first hour of play on Day 2. Meanwhile, former England cricketer Stuart Broad also voiced concern on the repeated ball changes, as it not only affects rhythm but also delays proceedings.