 Big Bash League 2018-19, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat: Scorecard, Live Updates
Big Bash League 2018-19, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat: Scorecard, Live Updates

Follow all the live updates from the 50th match of the Big Bash League 2018-19 between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat at the Adelaide Oval

Big Bash League 2018-19, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat

In the 50th match of the Big Bash League 2018-19, Adelaide Strikers take on Brisbane Heat at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. The Heat won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Adelaide Strikers squad

Playing XI Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey (wk), Jake Lehmann, Colin Ingram (c), Jonathan Wells, Harry Nielsen, Michael Neser, Cameron Valente, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Ben Laughlin

Brisbane Heat squad

Playing XI Brendon McCullum, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (c), Matt Renshaw, Alex Ross, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Ben Cutting, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Here are the live updates:

