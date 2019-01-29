 Big Bash League 2019, Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat in Hobart, live score and updates
Big Bash League 2019, Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat in Hobart, live score and updates

Follow live updates from the Big Bash League match between Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat.

cricket Updated: Jan 29, 2019 10:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Live updates: Hobart Hurricanes’ captain Matthew Wade chose to bowl first ahead of the Big Bash League match against Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat (Playing XI): Max Bryant, Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn (captain), Matt Renshaw, Alex Ross, Jimmy Peirson (wicket-keeper), Ben Cutting, Josh Lalor, Brendan Doggett, Mitchell Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI): Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper/captain), D Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Jofra Archer, Clive Rose, Jarrod Freeman, David Moody

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 10:30 IST

