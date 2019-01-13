Big Bash League: Brisbane Heat thrash Melbourne Renegades by 101 runs

Brisbane heat thrashed Melbourne Renegades by 101 runs in their Big Bash League 2018-19 encounter at the Geelong Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Melbourne Renegades won the toss and opted to bowl but not much else went their way. Max Bryant and Brendon McCullum gave a flying start to the Heat as they amassed 70 runs off 40 balls for the first wicket before the former fell, having scored 44 runs off 24 balls with eight fours.

In the six power play overs the duo smashed 67 runs to hand over the initiative to their side.

McCullum then combined with Chris Lynn for another 89 runs as the Heat threatened to take their total past 200. They ultimately finished with 192/4.

Renegades’ response never got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Marcus Harris was the first one to go when the total read 11 and it lead to a procession of wickets before they folded up for a paltry 91 in 17.5 overs.

Brendan Doggett and Mitchell Swepson were the most successful bowlers for Heat, taking three wickets each, while Josh Lalor took two. Mujeeb Ur Rahman opened the bowling with Matt Renshaw and the Afghanistan international was the first one to strike with his wicket of Harris.

The spinner’s four overs yielded just 16 runs and he accounted for a solitary wicket.

Bryant was adjudged the Man of the Match for his heroics at the top of the order.

Heat are now seventh in the BBL standings, while Renegades sit a spot above them, having played a match more than their conquerers.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 18:10 IST