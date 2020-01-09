Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes at Gabba: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 15:31 IST

Innings update: Josh Lalor starred with the ball as his three wickets helped Brisbane Heat restrict Hobart Hurricanes to a paltry score of 126-9 in 20 overs. Matthew Wade slammed a 46-ball 61 to provide some respectability to the team’s score as eight batsmen were dismissed in single digits. Ben Laughlin scalped two wickets while Matt Renshaw, Zahir Khan and Ben Cutting picked one each. Earlier, Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and elected to bat first.

Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (c), Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Ben Cutting, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan

Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (c), Ben McDermott (wk), David Miller, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, Clive Rose, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland