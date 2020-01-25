Big Bash League: ‘Don’t like this at all’ - Shane Warne, Michael Vaughan slam ‘embarrassing’ Melbourne Stars after fourth defeat

cricket

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne labelled his former team Melbourne Stars as ‘embarrassing’ after they succumbed to their third defeat on the trot in the ongoing edition of Big Bash League (BBL) on Saturday. Stars, who won 10 of their opening 11 encounters, fell to a 71-run defeat at the hands of Brisbane Heat at the MCG and Warne was critical of players’ behaviour.

According to Fox Cricket, few Stars’ players were seen laughing on the bench as the team were losing wickets at regular intervals. There was another incident were after getting out, Adam Zampa was pictured laughing with Heat’s player Marnus Labuschangne. Apart from Warne, fellow commentator Michael Vaughan also hit out at Melbourne Stars’ players.

“Zampa is out for one and he’s laughing with Marnus Labuschagne having a conversation. Your team are getting hammered,” Vaughan was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.

“I don’t like this at all,” Warne said. “I said it was embarrassing... it’s getting worse. He should be showing disappointment at just getting out. I don’t like that.”

“Poor is an understatement. Very, very ordinary. Extremely poor. I’ll actually go a bit further than that; that’s embarrassing. This is embarrassing. The top team in the competition,” he added.

“What we just saw from Nathan Coulter-Nile for those three deliveries was embarrassing.

“He nearly got run out twice, no one called he just started running for no apparent reason. The next one was an easy single and he just made it after jogging, and the first ball he faces we said, ‘you better be sharp’ and he just lunges, ‘oh I’m out bat pad’. What are you doing?”

“This has been very, very poor from the Stars.”

Despite their fourth loss of the season, Stars continue to top the BBL table because of their good early form in the competition. With 20 points in 14 matches they remain one point ahead of second-placed Sydney Sixers.