Big Bash League Live, Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Live score and updates

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 13:58 IST

Big Bash League Live: Brisbane Heat won the toss and elected to bat against Melbourne Stars. This is the 53rd match of the ongoing season of Big Bash League.

Brisbane Heat (Playing XI): Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn(c), Matt Renshaw, AB de Villiers(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Cutting, Jack Prestwidge, James Pattinson, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Melbourne Stars (Playing XI): Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell(c), Peter Handscomb, Seb Gotch(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Sandeep Lamichhane