Big Bash League: Glenn Maxwell helps Melbourne Stars take down Sydney Thunder

The Melbourne Stars notched their third win in five matches in the Big Bash League after defeating Sydney Thunder by eight wickets at the Carrara Oval, Queensland on Saturday. First the Melbourne bowlers restricted Sydney to 135/8 in 20 overs before the likes of Nick Larkin and Glenn Maxwell wrapped up the chase in 17.2 overs.

The Sydney Thunders couldn’t get going with the bat as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Scott Boland, who returned with figures of 2/28, provided the first two breakthroughs for Melbourne. Daniel Sams was the highest scorer for Sydney with 45 runs off 25 balls. He was dismissed by Marcus Stoinis in the penultimate over.

The Thunders got off to a good start with the ball when they dismissed Ben Dunk in the third over for 13 runs. However, Marcus Stoinis (34), Nick Larkin (41*) and captain Glenn Maxwell (41*) ensured that Melbourne cross the line.

Larkin and Maxwell strung an unbeaten partnership of 80 runs. Larkin struck one boundary and one six in his innings, while Maxwell smashed two sixes and one four in the match. Fawad Ahmed was Sydney’s best bowler with figures of 1/28. Daniel Sams picked up the other Melbourne Stars wicket.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 16:45 IST