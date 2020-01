Big Bash League: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder live score and updates

cricket

Big Bash League live: Melbourne Renegades take on Sydney Thunders in a BBL match at Melbourne on Wednesday. Desperate to end the losing streak, Renegades won the bat flip and opted to bat first.

Sydney Thunder (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Jay Lenton (wk), Nathan McAndrew, Jono Cook, Brendan Doggett, Liam Bowe

Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI): Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (wk), Beau Webster, Will Sutherland, Dan Christian (c), Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Andrew Fekete