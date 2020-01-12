e-paper
Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Big Bash League: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers live score and updates

Follow live updates of Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash league match at Melbourne.

Jan 12, 2020 14:48 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Big Bash League: Melbourne Stars take on Sydney Sixers in a BBL match at Melbourne on Sunday. The Sydney Sixers won the bat flip and decided to bowl first.

Melbourne Stars Playing XI: Marnus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk, Glenn Maxwell (capt), Seb Gotch, Nick Larkin, Clint Hinchcliffe, Dan Worrall, Lance Morris, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane

Sixers Playing XI: Josh Philippe, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques (capt), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Justin Avendano, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve O’Keefe, Lloyd Pope

Follow live updates:

 

