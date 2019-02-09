 Big Bash League: Nathan Coulter-Nile taken to hospital with vertigo
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 08, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Big Bash League: Nathan Coulter-Nile taken to hospital with vertigo

The Perth Scorchers fast bowler had delivered the fifth ball of his final over late in the Twenty20 match against the Adelaide Strikers when he signalled that all was not well.

cricket Updated: Feb 09, 2019 15:41 IST
AFP
AFP
Perth
Big Bash League,Nathan Coulter-Nile,Big Bash
Nathan Coulter-Nile is down on the ground after suffering vertigo.(cricket.com.au/ Twitter)

Nathan Coulter-Nile, who was picked this week for Australia’s one-day and Twenty20 tour of India, was taken to hospital Saturday after a bout of vertigo during a Big Bash League game.

The Perth Scorchers fast bowler had delivered the fifth ball of his final over late in the Twenty20 match against the Adelaide Strikers when he signalled that all was not well.

After consulting with Perth captain Mitchell Marsh, he bowled the sixth ball, which was hit for six, before sinking to his haunches and sitting on the ground.

Scorchers physio Chris Quinnell said Coulter-Nile had suffered a “bad bout of vertigo”.

“He was taken to hospital after the game as a precaution and will be monitored over the next few hours,” Quinnell said on the BBL website.

Coulter-Nile’s inclusion in Australia’s squad for the India tour came after he was left out of recent home limited overs internationals with back issues.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 15:41 IST

tags

more from cricket