Big Bash League: Nick Larkin crashes into teammate Marcus Stoinis, survives freak dismissal - Watch

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 17:36 IST

Melbourne Stars’ Marcus Stoinis and Nick Larkin survived a freak dismissal against Sydney Thunder in Big Bash League Challenger clash at the iconic MCG on Thursday. After surviving the close chance, the duo powered Stars to 194/2 in their designated 20 overs and Thunder were left ruing the fact they couldn’t break the partnership sooner which could have in turn helped them restrict them to a lower score.

In the 14th over of the innings, Stoinis punched a Jonathan Cook delivery wide of long-on and straightaway called for a double. While coming back for the second run, the two batsmen collided mid-way, with Larkin even losing his bat. Thunder, however, missed their chance to run-out Larkin as the throw was wayward and the batsman survived made his way back into the non-striker’s end.

International Cricket Council (ICC) took note of the incident and they uploaded the video on social media with a ‘hiding face’ emoticon. The official handle of BBL also posted the video online and their sarcastic post read: “Did you know there once was a man who collided with Marcus Stoinis and lived to tell the tale?”

Did you know there once was a man who collided with Marcus Stoinis and lived to tell the tale? 😏



A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/ymgZERilEg — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 6, 2020

Larkin was batting on 30 (26) when this incident happened and he finished the innings with 83 (49). Larkin went berserk and slammed nine boundaries and three massive sixes to take the score closer to 200-run mark.

The 117-run stand between the duo helped Stars post a massive score on the board. After Nic Maddison departed for 11, they lit up the MCG with their hard-hitting shot. Stoinis was finally dismissed for 83 (54) by Chris Morris and his innings included seven boundaries and three sixes.

Courtesy of the fine show from their two star batsmen, Melbourne won the match by 28 runs and progressed into the final for their third time in the history of BBL.