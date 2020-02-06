Jofra Archer ruled of IPL 2020 due to right elbow stress fracture

cricket

The England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Thursday that Jofra Archer will not be taking part in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after further scans on his injured right elbow confirmed a low grade stress fracture. The all-rounder, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, managed to play just one match in the Test series against South Africa before sustaining the injury. Archer will also miss the Test series against Sri Lanka and Lancashire’s Saqib Mahmood was named as his replacement in the squad last Wednesday.

“England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League 2020 season. Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow yesterday in the UK which confirmed a low grade stress fracture. He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series,” ECB stated in their official statement.

Archer looked poised for a return after he made his return to the nets.

“Jofra had good rhythm and bowled nice and quick today,” England assistant coach Graham Thorpe said. “That’s where we want Jof to be. He looks good, but he will have to come in again tomorrow and back it up. The elbow problem has been a big issue for him. You can’t force that, you have to wait for the player to be confident with it.”

However, it looks like he will be out for atleast three months and that comes as a huge blow to the youngster.