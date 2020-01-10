e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Cricket / Big Bash League: Pakistan’s Haris Rauf credits Dale Steyn for his meteoric rise

Big Bash League: Pakistan’s Haris Rauf credits Dale Steyn for his meteoric rise

BBL: Haris Rauf caught the imagination of fans world over as he scalped a sensational hat-trick recently against Sydney Thunder in the ongoing edition of Australia’s T20 league.

cricket Updated: Jan 10, 2020 14:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Haris Rauf with Dale Steyn.
Haris Rauf with Dale Steyn.(Haris Rauf/ Twitter)
         

Rising Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has set the Big Bash League alight with his outstanding display of fast bowling this term and he has credited his rise to South Africa speedster and Melbourne Stars teammate Dale Steyn. Haris caught the imagination of fans world over as he scalped a sensational hat-trick recently against Sydney Thunder in the ongoing edition of Australia’s T20 league.

Also Read: Waugh picks current ‘number one’ Test batsman in the world

Following his exploits, Rauf took to social media to heap praise on Steyn and his post read: “Man of the day Alhamdolillah! Hey @DaleSteyn62. I am done with all what you had wished for me today. MoM, Hat Trick & knocked them all-around. I am very happy with my performance, efforts are paying off & InshaAllah will keep the same in future.” 

Also Read: We have more passion in Indo-Pak clashes: Pak U19 coach Ejaz Ahmed

A starry-eyed Haris had earlier uploaded pictures of his meeting with Steyn and his post read: “It’s an absolute honour and great pleasure for me to spent some quality time both in and off the field with the world class pacer @DaleSteyn62 A brilliant soul with true spirit of sportsmanship. Learned alot from him and capitalized it in the ground. Huge Respect for Legend!” 

Haris has become an integral part of Stars this season since breaking into the team against Brisbane Heat. He scalped 2/20 in that game and hasn’t looked back since. In the next three games, his figures read 5/27 (vs Hobart Hurricanes), 3/24 (vs Sydney Thunder) and 3/23 (vs Sydney Thunder).

Also Read: Kohli’s ‘chhole bhature’ analogy is winning the internet ahead of Pune T20I

Not to forget his sensational display against Thunder where he produced three excellent deliveries in the last over of innings to pick up the wickets of Matthew Gilkes, Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams to end with figures of 3/23 in his four overs.

tags
top news
‘Her political affiliation known’: Smriti Irani’s dig at Deepika Padukone
‘Her political affiliation known’: Smriti Irani’s dig at Deepika Padukone
‘We are with you’: Priyanka Gandhi meets people during anti-CAA protests
‘We are with you’: Priyanka Gandhi meets people during anti-CAA protests
‘Repetitive Sec 144 orders abuse of power’: What SC said on Kashmir curbs
‘Repetitive Sec 144 orders abuse of power’: What SC said on Kashmir curbs
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
To explain Kashmir contradictions, SC judge leans on ‘Tale of Two Cities’
To explain Kashmir contradictions, SC judge leans on ‘Tale of Two Cities’
‘Foreign’ links of Popular Front of India under scanner
‘Foreign’ links of Popular Front of India under scanner
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war
Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri LankaArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberSSC CHSL 2019UPTET 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news