Big Bash League: Pakistan’s Haris Rauf credits Dale Steyn for his meteoric rise

cricket

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 14:02 IST

Rising Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has set the Big Bash League alight with his outstanding display of fast bowling this term and he has credited his rise to South Africa speedster and Melbourne Stars teammate Dale Steyn. Haris caught the imagination of fans world over as he scalped a sensational hat-trick recently against Sydney Thunder in the ongoing edition of Australia’s T20 league.

Following his exploits, Rauf took to social media to heap praise on Steyn and his post read: “Man of the day Alhamdolillah! Hey @DaleSteyn62. I am done with all what you had wished for me today. MoM, Hat Trick & knocked them all-around. I am very happy with my performance, efforts are paying off & InshaAllah will keep the same in future.”

A starry-eyed Haris had earlier uploaded pictures of his meeting with Steyn and his post read: “It’s an absolute honour and great pleasure for me to spent some quality time both in and off the field with the world class pacer @DaleSteyn62 A brilliant soul with true spirit of sportsmanship. Learned alot from him and capitalized it in the ground. Huge Respect for Legend!”

Haris has become an integral part of Stars this season since breaking into the team against Brisbane Heat. He scalped 2/20 in that game and hasn’t looked back since. In the next three games, his figures read 5/27 (vs Hobart Hurricanes), 3/24 (vs Sydney Thunder) and 3/23 (vs Sydney Thunder).

Not to forget his sensational display against Thunder where he produced three excellent deliveries in the last over of innings to pick up the wickets of Matthew Gilkes, Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams to end with figures of 3/23 in his four overs.