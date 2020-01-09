e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli’s ‘chholle bhature’ analogy is winning the internet ahead of Pune T20I

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli’s ‘chholle bhature’ analogy is winning the internet ahead of Pune T20I

Ind vs SL: The first T20I was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Guwahati while the hosts recorded a comprehensive victory in Indore to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

HT Correspondent
Pune: Indian captain Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the third T20I against Sri Lanka.
India skipper Virat Kohli put up a quirky message for fans ahead of team’s T20I against Sri Lanka at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. The first T20I was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Guwahati while the hosts recorded a comprehensive victory in Indore to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Kohli and his troops sweat it hard in the nets on the eve of the clash with bowlers going full tilt during the final training session. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded few photos on social media and their post read: “In Action. Bowlers going full tilt ahead of the final T20I in Pune. #TeamIndia #INDvSL.” 

Kohli, meanwhile, used an interesting analogy for his eagle-eyed focus and his post read: “Ball out of the Bowlers hand and Chholle Bhature for a cheat meal deserve the same kind of focus.” Kohli’s love for cholle bhature is no secret as earlier during a chat show, he referred to it as his favourite cheat meal.

India hold an impeccable record against Sri Lanka in bilateral T20I series. Excluding the ongoing series, the teams have clashed against each other in six series, with India winning five and one series was drawn in 2009. Moreover, India haven’t lost a T20I against Sri Lanka since 2016.

Form and past record both suggest India should record a series victory in third T20I but the hosts will have to be cautious against history, which is known for its ability to repeat itself. The last time India took on Sri Lanka in Pune, things didn’t go well for the hosts as they were bundled out for a paltry 101 in 18.5 overs.

Since that unforgettable outing, India have been on top of the game against their Asian rivals and have been at times, invincible. However, complacency can bring down even the best in business and India will look to put up a professional performance and continue their glorious run of form on home soil.

